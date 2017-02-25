Superheroes Soar Through Zoo Miami For ‘Live Like Bella’ Fundraiser

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hundreds of people participated in the third annual Live Like Bella Superhero 5K Run/Walk at Zoo Miami Saturday morning.

Superheroes in their capes and costumes were ready to battle their biggest villain – cancer.

“Today is a special day. Today is a day where super heroes are honored, which are the children battling cancer,” said Raymond Rodriguez-Torres.

Kids and parents dressed up as their favorite super hero for a day of fun, food and music.

It was all in honor of Bella Rodriguez Torres, who inspired so many during her fight against cancer.

Bella died in 2013 at the age of 10.

Supporters of Bella began to “Live Like Bella,” a motto for pursuing everything that life has to offer.

“It’s a great cause. They are so involved. If anyone is going to find a cure, I’m sure it’s going to be them,” said Gabriel Alvarez.

Her family started the Live Like Bella Foundation to help raise funds for pediatric cancer research.

Raymond Rodriguez-Torres is Bella’s father.

“Communities come together in memory of Bella and in honor of all these children that have fought cancer or are fighting cancer,” he said. “And it’s extraordinarily humbling to be here to see the community come together in the fight against childhood cancer.”

CBS4 is a proud sponsor of the event and our very own Meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez served as MC with her super family.

Anyone who participated in the 5K got free entry to Zoo Miami for the rest of the day.

All of the proceeds of the 5K went to children’s cancer research.