Serious Accident Near Miami Seaquarium Ties Up Traffic

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A serious accident near the entrance of the Miami Seaquarium has traffic tied up Saturday evening.
According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, a motorcyclist was involved in the accident.
The victim was rushed Jackson Memorial Hospital as a trauma alert.
The extent of the motorcyclist’s injuries is unknown at this time.
The accident happened at around 5 p.m. near the Miami Seaquarium entrance in Key Biscayne.
All inbound lanes on the Rickenbacker Causeway are shut down.
Tiani Jones is headed to the scene and will have more details on CBS4 News at 11 p.m.