Bacon-Wrapped Guava & Cream Cheese Burger Wins People’s Choice Award At SOBEWFF

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – JR’s Gourmet Burgers is now a hometown hero after winning the People’s Choice Award at the 11th annual Heineken Light Burger Bash.
Chef Jesus de la Torre Jr. was awarded the trophy for his “That Guy’s Burger.”
It was a guava-infused, cream cheese-stuffed, bacon-wrapped burger.
Yeah, it’s only a concoction a team from Miami Springs could ever envision and execute.
The event was hosted by cooking icon Rachael Ray at The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach.
The all-star judging panel included Ayesha Curry, Emilio Estefan, Jill Martin, Rev Run and Adam Richman.