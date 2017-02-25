Bacon-Wrapped Guava & Cream Cheese Burger Wins People’s Choice Award At SOBEWFF

February 25, 2017 11:12 AM
Filed Under: Burger Bash, South Beach Wine & Food Festival

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – JR’s Gourmet Burgers is now a hometown hero after winning the People’s Choice Award at the 11th annual Heineken Light Burger Bash.

JR's Gourmet Burgers, winner of the coveted Heineken Light People's Choice Award at the Heineken Light Burger Bash Presented By Schweid & Sons hosted by Rachael Ray At The Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival on February 24, 2017 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Heineken)

JR’s Gourmet Burgers, winner of the coveted Heineken Light People’s Choice Award at the Heineken Light Burger Bash Presented By Schweid & Sons hosted by Rachael Ray At The Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival on February 24, 2017 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Heineken)

Chef Jesus de la Torre Jr. was awarded the trophy for his “That Guy’s Burger.”

It was a guava-infused, cream cheese-stuffed, bacon-wrapped burger.

Yeah, it’s only a concoction a team from Miami Springs could ever envision and execute.

The event was hosted by cooking icon Rachael Ray at The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach.

The all-star judging panel included Ayesha Curry, Emilio Estefan, Jill Martin, Rev Run and Adam Richman.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
Moving U To Stay Fit

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia