3-Year-Old Girl Undergoes Surgery After Being Mauled By Dog In Florida City

February 25, 2017 10:36 AM
Filed Under: Dog Attack

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A little girl underwent surgery overnight after being mauled by a dog in Florida City.

The Sani Green and her dad, Michael Green, were walking through their neighborhood when what’s described as a pit bull mix escaped from underneath a fence and attacked.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue rushed Sani to Kendall Regional Medical Center.

There’s no update yet on how the little girl is doing.

The girl’s father spoke to CBS4 late Friday night about what happened.

“It bit her in the back real bad,” he said. “He grabbed my hand… five or six minutes to get him off her.”

The father also told us they had just been on their way to the store to get some milk —  and that they’d never had any problems with this dog before.

The dog’s owner has been cited for violations, including keeping the dog loose and for the dog not having a rabies shot.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
Moving U To Stay Fit

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia