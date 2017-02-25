3-Year-Old Girl Undergoes Surgery After Being Mauled By Dog In Florida City

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A little girl underwent surgery overnight after being mauled by a dog in Florida City.
The Sani Green and her dad, Michael Green, were walking through their neighborhood when what’s described as a pit bull mix escaped from underneath a fence and attacked.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue rushed Sani to Kendall Regional Medical Center.
There’s no update yet on how the little girl is doing.
The girl’s father spoke to CBS4 late Friday night about what happened.
“It bit her in the back real bad,” he said. “He grabbed my hand… five or six minutes to get him off her.”
The father also told us they had just been on their way to the store to get some milk — and that they’d never had any problems with this dog before.
The dog’s owner has been cited for violations, including keeping the dog loose and for the dog not having a rabies shot.