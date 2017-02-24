Thousands Of Toddler Swings Recalled

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – More than half a million popular child swings have been recalled because the plastic seat can crack or break.
The recall effects 540-thouand Little Tikes™ 2-in-1 Snug ‘n Secure Pink toddler swings.
The swings have a pink T-shaped restraint in front with a Little Tikes logo. The swing is suspended by four yellow ropes.
The model number 615573 is molded on the back of the swing seat and there is a manufacturing date code stamp on the back of the seat. The molded inner arrow of the date code stamp points to “10”, “11”, “12” or “13”, it is included in the recall.
In addition, swings with a date code stamp of “9” on the inner arrow combined with “43” or higher number stamped on the outer are included in this recall. No other date codes or other colored swings are affected.
The Ohio-based company has received about 140 reports of the swing breaking, including 39 injuries to children including abrasions, bruises, cuts and bumps to the head. Two of the reported injuries included children with a broken arm.
The swings were sold at Walmart, Toys “R” Us and other stores nationwide and online from November 2009 through May 2014 for about $25.
Anyone who has one of these swings should stop using them immediately and contact Little Tikes (Toll-free at 855-284-1903 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday) or go online for a refund in the form of a credit towards the purchase of another Little Tikes product.