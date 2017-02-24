In The Recruiting Huddle: Kamran Kadivar – Westminster Academy

PLAYER: Kamran Kadivar

POSITION: QB

SCHOOL: Fort Lauderdale Westminster Academy

CLASS: 2019

HEIGHT: 6-2

WEIGHT: 190

SCOUTING: From the beginning of his career, we had the opportunity to watch him mature into one of the best rising prospects in South Florida. He has put in a lot of time and devoted himself to getting better. Kadivar continues to meet every challenge put before him – and passes the test. So far this offseason, he has proven that he can line up against any competition. He has tremendous arm strength and accuracy and has drawn praise from several coaches in the area. With two years remaining in his high school career, Kadivar is going to be one of those quality young men who you will want to keep an eye on. As he continues to learn and mature, you will see some big things come his way. He is indeed a very talented athlete.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/4111677/kamran-kadivar