February 24, 2017
PLAYER: Blake Veargis
POSITION: WR
SCHOOL: Miami Norland
CLASS: 2018
HEIGHT: 5-9
WEIGHT: 155

SCOUTING: As he heads toward his final season at the high school level, this is one of those prospects that we remember, featuring him as a freshman at Monsignor Pace. Flash forward three years and Veargis is someone who has truly turned up his potential as he will compete for the Norland Vikings during his senior year. While he made some huge strides with the Spartans, this offseason has shown other coaches and college recruiters that he is indeed ready to take on top-level competition. He has already turned heads during 7-on-7 events, but now he is looking toward spring when he figures to open plenty of eyes. Veargis is a passionate football player who loves the game.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/4366524/blake-veargis

