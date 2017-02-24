Caitlyn Jenner Weighs In On LGBTQ Bathroom Dispute

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Olympic gold medalist and transgender activist Caitlyn Jenner has appealed to President Donald Trump to discuss transgender rights with her after the administration revoked landmark guidance to public schools to let transgender students use the bathrooms of their choice.
The Trump administration’s action reversed a signature initiative of former president Barack Obama, whose Justice and Education departments had threatened to withhold funding for schools that did not comply with its guidance.
“I have a message for President Trump. From, well, one Republican to another, this is a disaster. And you can still fix it. You made a promise to protect the LGBTQ community. Call me,” Jenner said in a video posted on Twitter.
In the video, Jenner also had a message for bullies.
“You’re sick. And because you’re weak, you pick on kids, you pick on women or anyone you think is vulnerable.”
She also encouraged supporters to contact LGBT rights group the National Center for Transgender Equality.
Jenner has been very vocal in her support for Trump, even saying during the run-up to the election that she believed he would be better for women than Hillary Clinton.