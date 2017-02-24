Bees Learn To Play Soccer In New Study

February 24, 2017 4:40 PM
Filed Under: Bees, Bumblebees, Soccer, study finds

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LONDON (CBSMiami) – Bumblebees may be smarter than you think.

A researcher at Queen Mary University of London trained bees to roll a ball by rewarding them with sugar water.

The experiment required the bees to move a ball to a specific location before they got their treat.

If a bee couldn’t figure out how to get the reward, a researcher would demonstrate by using a plastic bee on a stick to push the ball to the center.

The bees then quickly learned what they had to do to be rewarded.

The study is published in the journal Science.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
Moving U To Stay Fit
CBS4 Supports Ride DCC

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia