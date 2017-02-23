Trump’s Top Delegates Talk Immigration In Mexico

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A high-level U.S. delegation is trying to sell new deportation policies to Mexico.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly want to find common ground on immigration and a border wall. So far, Mexico’s leadership is not buying it.

The country’s foreign affairs secretary says, “We will not accept it, because there’s no reason why we should.”

Just a day before, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer called the U.S.’s relationship with Mexico ‘phenomenal’ adding that there is a lot of dialogue between both nations.

As the White House was insisting, the state of US-Mexico diplomacy is “healthy,” about 1,800 miles away in Mexico City, Tillerson was on a mission to mend a fractured relationship.

At the center of the rift was a new immigration memo that authorizes the deportation of anyone living in the U.S. illegally.

Joining Tillerson in Mexico on Thursday is Kelly.

The two plan to discuss the new Trump administration policy to deport anyone caught entering the U.S. through Mexico, regardless of their nationality.

They could bring up President Trump’s desire to make Mexico pay for a wall on the border – an explosive issue that caused the Mexican president to cancel his meeting with the president in January.

“We’re going to renegotiate other aspects of our relationship with Mexico, and in the end I think it’ll be good for both countries,” said President Trump back on January 27th.

President Trump has told all federal agencies to comb through their budgets and look for waste and that would include spending on Mexico.

“No more wasted money. We’re going to be spending the money in a very, very careful manner,” said President Trump.

