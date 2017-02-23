Political Activist James O’Keefe Leaks Tapes “Exposing” CNN

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NEW YORK (CBSMiami) — Conservative activist James O’Keefe has released what he says are more than 100 hours of raw audio secretly recorded inside a CNN Atlanta newsroom in 2009.

The audio was recorded by an anonymous source identified only as “Miss X,” according to O’Keefe’s website, Project Veritas.

He said the tapes show CNN’s “misrepresentation of polling data,” including knowingly using outdated polling numbers and skewed with an anti-Republican bias.

O’Keefe, who has a history of targeting Democratic groups by concealing his identity and using hidden cameras, discussed the leak Thursday morning live via social media.

EXPOSING THE MEDIA: Project Veritas Releases Part I CNN Tapes https://t.co/M9MIXiwkdd — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) February 23, 2017

O’Keefe also offered up $10,000 to whistleblowers within media organizations who witness “corruption, malfeasance and wrongdoing.”

If you are an employee in a newsroom and hear or see something unethical, record it. If it's good enough I'll pay you $10k. #cnnleaks — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) February 23, 2017

“I want to start exposing the media and their flaws,” O’Keefe said on his Twitter page. “This is the beginning of the end for the MSM. And it starts today.”

O’Keefe announced his plan to release the audio during an interview with CNN on Wednesday. He said he’s going after the news outlet because of its “important role as an arbiter of news.”

Since 2008, O’Keefe has been in the media spotlight for his controversial recording of groups like Planned Parenthood, ACORN, NPR, among others.