‘Moonlight’ Stars Get Ready For The Oscars

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — It’s not everyday one gets a haircut for The Oscars, but that’s exactly what 12-year-old Alex Hibbert and 13-year-old Jaden Piner are doing at Frank’s Barber Shop in Miami Gardens. They are going to the Oscars for the movie ‘Moonlight!’

“I want to look clean, really clean,” said Jaden.

Both boys will wear Calvin Klein on Oscar night as Moonlight is up for eight Academy Awards.

Alex, who plays the young lead “Chiron” and Jaden who plays his best friend “Kevin,” will walk the red carpet on the movie’s biggest night.

“I like talking to people and having big crowds there. It makes me feel like I’m welcome,” said Jaden.

“So you’re ready for your adoring fans,” asked CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo.

“Yes, for sure,” replied Jaden.

“When you found out the movie was nominated for eight Academy Awards what did you think,” asked Petrillo.

“I was just excited that we got nominated for one, but to see eight was amazing,” said Alex.

Jaden’s Dad, Eric, is over the moon about the whole experience.

“It’s humbling just seeing his drive and his work ethic. It’s important my wife and I try to keep him grounded and humble as best as we can. That’s pretty much the key,” said Eric.

His mom, Natalie, will walk the red carpet with her son wearing local Miami Gardens designer Angel Myers.

“I have my dress. I’m going to get it fitted right now. I am so excited about this dress too,” said Natalie.

Both boys have big goals on Oscar night. Alex wants to meet Denzel Washington, again.

“He’s amazing. He said he wanted to work with me in the future so we will see,” said Alex.

“Yeah, if you’re not too busy,” joked Petrillo.

“Yes,” said Alex laughing.

Jaden wants to meet Will Smith and he has made some future plans.

“In the future, I plan on doing at least six movies before going to college,” Jaden said.

“Six movies before college and you’re 13,” asked Petrillo.

“Yes, I’ll handle it,” Jaden said.

Big plans, big dreams, big futures! It remains to be seen whether or not ‘Moonlight’ earns any gold statues on Oscar night but one thing is for sure, these two boys come away winners anyway you look at it.