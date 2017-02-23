Kelly On Dolphins Trade: “Before I Did My Film Study I Loved Julius Thomas”

February 23, 2017 10:31 AM
Sun Sentinel Miami Dolphins beat writer, Omar Kelly joined the Big O Show on 560 WQAM to discuss the Dolphins acquiring tight end Julius Thomas from the Jacksonville Jaguars. Omar also gives his thoughts on the move of Branden Albert.

On Julius Thomas- “Before I did my film study I loved Julius Thomas. I don’t like that the Dolphins lose a draft pick this year, but c’est la vie. His production level outside of Adam Gase was tragic. The fact that he’s turning 30 does concern me. He cannot block and he doesn’t look like he has speed. How much of that lack of speed is due to injury, and can he get it back? He’s a big receiver but, now because of his addition and he can’t block, you have to re-sign Dion Sims or you’re going to have to go out and find another blocking tight end. I understand why they did this move. He’s familiar with Adam Gase.”

On Branden Albert trade- “It makes me a little queasy.”

