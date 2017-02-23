Homicide Investigation At NE Dade Warehouse

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A homicide investigation is underway in a warehouse district in northeast Miami-Dade.
Police received a call around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday about shots fired in the area of 184th Street and NE 2nd Avenue.
Arriving officers found a “scene” inside one of the warehouse units off Miami Gardens Drive.
Homicide investigators were called in and the area was cordoned off.
Police have not said what they discovered.
Andrew Gold, who has had a business in this neighborhood for the past 25 years, said he showed up for work Thursday morning and couldn’t get to his building. He says even though this street is industrial it does get busy because of the two popular nightclubs.
“The hang out is on Miami Gardens (Drive) and they can’t park there late at night,” said Gold. “There’s no more parking, so the valets will park the cars here.”
Several people said that building is used as an after-hours hangout spot.
This is a developing story, check back for updated information.