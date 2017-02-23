Man Gets 100 Years In Prison For Child Porn

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A Miami-Dade man got 100 years behind bars for distributing and viewing child pornography.
Manuel Gonzalez, 39, was sentenced Wednesday to the lengthy prison time.
Back in October 2015, officers went into Gonzalez’s home after getting a tip that someone in his home was downloading child porn.
While looking inside the home, agents found Gonzalez’s laptop and a back-up disc they said had pictures and videos of child porn.
On top of the 100 years, the judge sentenced him to 25 years in supervised release. If at some point he is released, he would have to register as a sex offender.