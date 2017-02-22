Trump Administration Lifts Federal Guidelines On Transgender Student Bathroom Protections

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Trump administration has lifted federal guidelines on transgender student bathroom protections. It’ll be now up to states and school districts to interpret federal discrimination laws.

“As a transgender teenager, I was deeply offended by the Trump administration’s plan to revoke Obama’s directive that was trans-inclusive towards kids like myself within schools,” said Jazz Jennings, a transgender teenager from South Florida who’s been featured on CBS4 News in the past.

She posted a video on Twitter on the subject.

"I know that growing up I had it really hard because I wasn't allowed to use the girls' restroom. I faced discrimination at such an early age and I didn't understand why I was being treated differently," said Jennings.

“I know that growing up I had it really hard because I wasn’t allowed to use the girls’ restroom. I faced discrimination at such an early age and I didn’t understand why I was being treated differently,” said Jennings.

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos said the administration has a “responsibility to protect every student in America and ensure that they have the freedom to learn and thrive in a safe and trusted environment.”

The attorney general says anti-bullying safeguards are still in effect.

“The president’s made this clear throughout the campaign that he’s a firm believer in state’s rights and that certain issues like this are not best dealt with at the federal level,” said White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

CBS4 News reached out to Miami-Dade and Broward Public Schools for comment Wednesday night.

MDCPS released the following statement:

“Miami-Dade has an anti-discrimination policy that is firmly in place, and our schools have been working with students on a case-by-case basis for many years, so it is unlikely that any type of impact would be experienced from any changes announced at the federal level.”

We have yet to hear back from Broward County Public Schools.