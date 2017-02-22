Rain Looms Ahead Of Canes’ Crosstown Trip To FIU

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Weather could play a factor in the Miami Hurricanes’ Wednesday night matchup with crosstown foe FIU.
First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. at FIU Baseball Stadium in Miami.
Showers are likely if the forecast continues as predicted, which could washout the No. 17 Canes’ first midweek game of the season.
Although the Canes beat the Panthers 6-2 in the 2015 NCAA Coral Gables Regional at Mark Light Field, they haven’t played a regular season game since 2008. The Hurricanes lead the all-time series 92-24.
Miami freshman righthander Greg Veliz is lined up to make his first college start.