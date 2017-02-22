NASA To Reveal New Findings About Exoplanets

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
WASHINGTON D.C. (CBSMiami) — NASA will hold a news conference at 1 p.m. Wednesday to present new findings on planets that orbit stars other than our sun, known as exoplanets.
NASA has identified thousands of exoplanets, including ice giant, gas giant, super-earth and terrestrial types. Some even show a close resemblance to Earth.
There was big exoplanet news last year with the announcement of a potentially habitable exoplanet around our closest stellar neighbor, Proxima Centauri.
CLICK HERE to watch a live stream of today’s announcement.