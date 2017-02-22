NASA To Reveal New Findings About Exoplanets

February 22, 2017 11:41 AM
Filed Under: Exoplanet, NASA

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON D.C. (CBSMiami) — NASA will hold a news conference at 1 p.m. Wednesday to present new findings on planets that orbit stars other than our sun, known as exoplanets.

NASA has identified thousands of exoplanets, including ice giant, gas giant, super-earth and terrestrial types. Some even show a close resemblance to Earth.

There was big exoplanet news last year with the announcement of a potentially habitable exoplanet around our closest stellar neighbor, Proxima Centauri.

CLICK HERE to watch a live stream of today’s announcement.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Moving U To Stay Fit
CBS4 Supports Ride DCC

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia