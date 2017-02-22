Your Instagram Post Can Now Have More Than 1 Photo

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Instagram is rolling out a new option that allows users to post more than one picture or video at a time.
Starting Wednesday, users can share up to 10 photos and videos in one post so that their friends can swipe through them easily.
Three blue dots under the picture or video will indicate more than one is posted.
Users will now have an option when posting a picture or video that says ‘select multiple.’ From there, you can choose your pictures and apply a filter to all of them or edit each individually.
Once you have fixed them, you can caption it and share the photos.