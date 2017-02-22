WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at 5p & 6p

In The Recruiting Huddle: Bailey Aleman – Doral Academy

February 22, 2017 5:10 PM By Larry Blustein
PLAYER: Bailey Aleman
POSITION: QB
SCHOOL: Doral Academy
CLASS: 2018
HEIGHT: 6-2
WEIGHT: 220

SCOUTING: Here is a football player that we had the chance to watch when he was at Ferguson – and came away impressed by his size, arm strength and ability to play the position. Aleman is someone who needs to be in an offense that opens up the game for him – spreading the field and using all of his weapons. That’s why, while he only has one year to get it done, the move to a program that has the type of offense that will afford him the best opportunity to lead and get college attention, was the only move he could make. His arm strength is what many coaches talk about when breaking down his game. Even at a recent combine, while he certainly passed the eye test, he made believers with his accuracy and ability to make throws all over the field. This will be a very important next few months as he continues to put himself out there and get the needed exposure.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/5310716/bailey-aleman

