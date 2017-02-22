WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News This Morning

GPS Glitch Delays SpaceX Delivery To Space Station

February 22, 2017 6:39 AM
Filed Under: International Space Station, NASA, SpaceX

CAPE CANAVERAL (CBSMiami/AP) – Astronauts aboard the International Space Station are going to have to wait a little longer for their latest shipment of supplies.

SpaceX’s supply ship, the Dragon, was less than a mile from the orbiting outpost Wednesday when a problem cropped up in the GPS system. The approach was aborted, and the Dragon backed away. NASA says neither the station nor its six-person crew was in any danger.

Just a few hours earlier, Russia successfully launched a cargo ship from Kazakhstan, its first since a failed launch in December.

SpaceX launched the Dragon capsule Sunday from NASA’s historic moon pad in Florida. Everything was going well with the mission until the GPS issue. SpaceX says the problem is well understood and can be fixed before another delivery attempt on Thursday. The Russian supplies should arrive Friday.

