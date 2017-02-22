FBI Releases Pics Of Armed Sunrise Bank Robbers In Hazmat Gear

February 22, 2017 7:06 PM
SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – The FBI has released surveillance pictures of three people wanted for a bank robbery in Sunrise on Wednesday.

The robbery occurred at approximately 2:20 p.m. at the First Bank branch located at 10147 W Oakland Park Blvd.

Surveillance pictures captured all three robbers entering the bank.

(Source: FBI)

(Source: FBI)

One thief, who had frizzy hair, was in dark, baggy clothing and was carrying a large bag of some sort.

The two other robbers were in white hazmat jumpsuits that covered their faces.

(Source: FBI)

(Source: FBI)

The security camera showed one of the thieves in the hazmat gear had a silver gun.

Authorities said the bank robbery crew demanded money from a bank employee and got away with an unspecified amount.

(Source: FBI)

(Source: FBI)

The trio fled in a black, 4-door sedan with heavily tinted windows.

Anyone with information is urged to call the FBI at (754) 703-2000 or Crime Stoppers.

