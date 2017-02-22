FBI Releases Pics Of Armed Sunrise Bank Robbers In Hazmat Gear

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – The FBI has released surveillance pictures of three people wanted for a bank robbery in Sunrise on Wednesday.
The robbery occurred at approximately 2:20 p.m. at the First Bank branch located at 10147 W Oakland Park Blvd.
Surveillance pictures captured all three robbers entering the bank.
One thief, who had frizzy hair, was in dark, baggy clothing and was carrying a large bag of some sort.
The two other robbers were in white hazmat jumpsuits that covered their faces.
The security camera showed one of the thieves in the hazmat gear had a silver gun.
Authorities said the bank robbery crew demanded money from a bank employee and got away with an unspecified amount.
The trio fled in a black, 4-door sedan with heavily tinted windows.
Anyone with information is urged to call the FBI at (754) 703-2000 or Crime Stoppers.