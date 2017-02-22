Dolphins Honor 6 Former Greats With Special Retirement Ceremony

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The Miami Dolphins have announced that they’re re-signing six former players in a ceremony commemorating their official retirement with the team.

Kim Bokamper, Bob Griese, Larry Little, Sam Madison, Dan Marino, and Nat Moore were re-signed Wednesday during an event shown live on the team’s website and digital platforms.

“These six former players are being added to the active roster to further emphasize the bond between the organization and the team’s alumni, who helped established the rich legacy of the Miami Dolphins,” the team said in a press release.

The accolades these players were awarded in their careers put them among the league’s best.

“Each player was named as one of the top 50 players in franchise history and have combined for three Hall of Fame inductions, two NFL Most Valuable Player awards, two retired jerseys, 14 first-team All-Pro honors and 25 Pro Bowl selections,” the team added.

The organization included the following bios for each former player.

Bokamper played nine years (1977-85) with the Dolphins and was a member of the “Killer B’s” defense that helped the team reach two Super Bowls in the 1980s. With 40.0 career sacks, he ranks tied for No. 8 among the Dolphins’ all-time sack leaders and led the Dolphins in sacks in 1980. Bokamper was named to the 1979 Pro Bowl team.

Griese is one of only three Dolphins to have his jersey retired. He played 14 seasons with the Dolphins (1967-80) and was a key component of the great Dolphins teams in the 1970s. He was the starting quarterback on the Dolphins’ two Super Bowl wins (1972, 1973) and threw for more than 25,000 yards and 192 touchdowns in his Dolphins career. Griese was elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1990 and inducted into the Dolphins Honor Roll in 1990, while his No. 12 jersey was retired by the Dolphins in 1982.

Little played 12 seasons (1969-80) with the Dolphins and was a key ingredient in the powerful running game that led to two Super Bowl titles in 1972 and 1973. He started 152 of the 158 games he played as a Dolphin, the third highest starting total by any lineman in Dolphins history. He was named to four Pro Bowls, including three starts. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1993 and was selected to the Dolphins Honor Roll in 1993.

Madison played nine years (1997-05) with the Dolphins. His 31 interceptions rank No. 3 on the team’s all-time interceptions list. He tied for the team lead with eight interceptions in 1998, which matched the second-highest single-season interception figure in team history and led Miami with seven picks in 1999. He was selected to four Pro Bowl teams (1999-02), the second-highest figure among defensive backs in Dolphins history.

Marino is one of the most prolific passers in NFL history and played 17 years with the Dolphins (1983-99). He is one of only three Dolphins to have his jersey retired. Marino threw for 61,361 yards and 420 touchdowns in his career and when he retired, he held the NFL’s all-time records for most passing attempts, completions, yards and touchdowns. He re-wrote the NFL passing records in 1984 season when he threw for 5,084 yards and 48 touchdowns (the first over 40 TDs and 5,000 yards passing). Marino was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2005 and was inducted into the Dolphins Honor Roll in 2000. His No. 13 jersey was retired by the Dolphins in 2000.

Moore played 13 seasons for the Dolphins (1974-86) and had 510 catches for 7,547 yards (14.8 avg.) and 74 touchdowns. He was the Dolphins’ all-time leader in receptions, reception yardage, and touchdown catches when he retired. Moore ranks No. 2 in touchdowns and No. 3 in receptions and receiving yardage in team history. He also led the AFC in scoring in 1977. Moore was inducted into the Dolphins Honor Roll in 1999 and the team’s annual community service award is named in his honor.