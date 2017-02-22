Couple Found Passed Out In Running Car, 2-Year-Old In Back Seat

February 22, 2017 6:48 AM
Child Neglect, Venice

VENICE (CBSMiami/AP) — A man and woman were found passed out in a car in the middle of an intersection, with a two-year-old child in the back seat.

On Saturday, around 4:30 a.m., a Sarasota County Sheriff’s deputy found the Cadillac running with the couple sleeping inside. When 36-year-old driver Matthew McRee woke up, he told deputies he had just been released from the Manatee County Jail and was heading home. His passenger was 30-year-old Christina Mattessino.

Deputies found two syringes under Mattessino’s bag, along with heroin and marijuana.

Family members took custody of the child.

McRee and Mattessino face drug and child neglect charges.

