Cops Serve Up Fast Food To Raise Money For Fallen Heroes

February 22, 2017 10:47 AM
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Police officers are serving up some of McDonald’s finest to raise money for families of Florida’s fallen heroes.

McDonald’s at Skylake Mall on Tuesday has been staffed by officers from North Miami Beach, North Miami, Miami Shores and Miami-Dade Schools.

Officers are working behind the counter, at the fry station, cleaning tables, assisting customers with touch-screen kiosks, providing table service and ensuring that there is no speeding in the drive-thru.

Why?

The money raised is going toward Florida’s Tour De Force – an annual 270-mile bicycle ride from North Miami Beach to Daytona Beach done to honor and raise funds for families of Florida law enforcement officers lost in the line of duty.

For those wanting to support, the McDonald’s is located at 18350 NE 18th Road.

