Caretaker Charged, Reportedly Gave 100-Year-Old Man Lap Dance

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
SANDUSKY, OH (CBSMiami/AP) — A 26-year-old former nursing home employee in Ohio was arrested after she reportedly danced provocatively for a 100-year-old resident.
Sandusky police said Brittany Fultz gave something like a lap dance to the man. They added she also flashed her breasts and upper part of her buttocks.
Brittany was busted after a fellow employee, who recorded the dance on a cell phone, later showed it to a supervisor.
Fultz is facing a charge of gross sexual imposition, which is a fourth-degree felony.
Sandusky police said it was disturbing to see a 100-year-old man treated that way.
Fultz pleaded not guilty Tuesday. Her attorney says Fultz should be exonerated because it was a prank intended to make the man feel good. The attorney alleges that even though the resident has dementia, he had the capacity to say no but didn’t.
The second caretaker wasn’t charged.
(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo
TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press
contributed to this report.)