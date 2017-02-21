Trump To Roll Out New Travel Ban As 1st Version Tied Up In Court

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – President Donald Trump is expected to roll out a new travel and immigration ban this week to replace the one tied up in the court system.

CBS News learned Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly will release tough guidelines aimed at undocumented immigrants.

The president began his Tuesday morning by touring the National African-American Museum with his daughter Ivanka Trump. Following his tour, the president shared a few thoughts on the matter.

“I pledge to do everything I can to continue that promise of freedom for African-Americans and every American,” said the president.

The president said he would do anything to root out “hate, prejudice, and evil.”

President Trump touted his nomination for HUD Secretary – Ben Carson- who was his former rival.

“We’re going to do great things in the African-American community together,” said Trump.

Meantime, the White House has a new National Security Adviser – General H.R. McMaster – named on Monday.

McMaster is an active-duty army lieutenant general known to be an outspoken thinker and prominent military strategist.

He’s replacing Michael Flynn who was forced out last week after misleading top administration officials, including Vice President Mike Pence, about his pre-inauguration contacts with a Russian diplomat.

In Brussels on Monday, Pence said he supported the president’s decision to let Flynn go.

“I was disappointed to learn that the facts that had been conveyed to me were inaccurate,” said Pence.

Demonstrators used the holiday on Monday to rally across the country against the president’s policies.

“This is not the country that we want to be,” said one demonstrator.