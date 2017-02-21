The EVENT – Miami Uncovers Quarterbacks For The Future

SFHSSports: Twitter | Facebook

By now, if you follow high school football in South Florida, you already know that quarterbacks are not one of the positions that colleges flock to this area for.

While there have been plenty over the years, the past few classes have watched the position drop – when being compared to other hotbeds nationally.

This past Saturday, the perception of quarterback position may have changed as a new concept in football combines took shape at Ives Park in Northeast Miami-Dade County.

The EVENT – Miami held its inaugural showcase of South Florida talent, and when the combine came to an end, the quarterback position was in the spotlight.

Wesley Carroll (Quarterback Prep), who started for St. Thomas Aquinas for three years, before going on to Mississippi State and finishing off at FIU, was one of many talented coaches and instructors. Carroll had a number of passers that he has watched in the past, but also was impressed with some of the younger arms as well.

“This only showed me that the talent into the future in South Florida is going to rise,” Carroll explained. “You watch and tell the athletes what they can do to have better mechanics. I have always felt that at a combine, if the athlete leaves and learned one thing that he can use, then spending the time was a success – for me and the athlete.”

Among the quarterbacks attending included 2018 prospect Bailey Aleman, a 6-foot-2, 220-pounder, who recently transferred from Miami Ferguson to Doral Academy. His arm was impressive.

The future will really start to turn the corner with the gifted 2019 passers such as Kamran Kadivar (6-1, 190, Fort Lauderdale Westminster Academy), William Manuel (6-0, 175, Pines Charter), Armando Parra (5-11, 170, Miami Christopher Columbus), Skylar Pearcy (5-8, 150, Fort Lauderdale Calvary Christian), Jose Ribalta (6-0, 140, Coral Gables), Xander Stokes (6-0, 160, Fort Lauderdale Calvary Christian) and surprising lefthander Ju’Zion Wade (5-10, 165, Hialeah).

“This 2019 class is going to be one of the better ones we’ve had down here,” Carroll pointed out. “There are some who are very talented that I have not watched in person, but looking forward to seeing them in the next few months.”

One of Florida’s fastest-growing Class of 2020 prospects Will Wynn (6-foot-1, 200 pounds, Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons) was on hand as was Class of 2021 standout Gabe Contento (5-foot-9, 130 pounds, Fort Lauderdale Calvary Christian) and Class of 2022 rising talent Elias Allen (5-foot-9, 150 pounds, West Palm Beach Cardinal Newman).

The EVENT – Miami was put on by organizers Raul Sosa (http://prostyleathletics.com/) Eddie Crespo (http://www.rzelitetournaments.com/) and Lazaro Suarez (http://bleechr.com/), and dozens of combine attendees saw exactly what the plan was from the beginning.

Perhaps the key of any combine or camp is having qualified teachers and coaches. The EVENT – Miami rolled out some of the best, including former Miami Dolphin Chris Chambers (Chamber Football), who has been getting plenty of athletes better and competing at a high level for years.

Chambers worked with tremendous receivers on hand, giving them and advantage they will never receive at any other combine you will tend.

The coaching staff also included Carl Dorismond (ProStyle Athletics/Strength Coach), former Florida Gator defensive back standout Dorian Munroe and Chuck Brown (Defensive Line Coach/TrenchSetters) and Kevin Lopez (Trainer).

PLENTY OF OTHER TALENT

While the quarterbacks once again took the spotlight, everyone already knew about some of the other positions that were on hand.

Top flight receivers, defensive backs and quality linemen all made a lasting impression on a combine that truly promotes its attendees,

Here is a look at some of those rising prospects:

2019 – Regino Alexis, DE, 6-4, 200, West Palm Beach Cardinal Newman.

2018 – Chris Beedles, DE, 6-4, 240, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas

2018 – Adoni Black, WR, 5-11, 166, Parkland Douglas

2018 – Caden Blanchard, DE, 6-3, 250, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas

2019 – Connari Boldin, DB, 5-10, 170, Pahokee

2018 – Jonathen Borges, DB, 5-9, 150, Pembroke Pines Somerset Academy

2021 – Pablo Careno, OL, 5-10, 215, Miami Belen Jesuit

2019 – Dioby Cherisme, DB, 5-8, 155, Pahokee

2018 – Christopher Deal, LB, 5-11, 185, Pembroke Pines Flanagan

2019 – Basilio Fernandez, LB, 6-0, 175, Coral Gables

2020 – William Duval, OL, 5-11, 250, Miami Westminster Christian

2019 – Fredy Espinosa, DE, 5-8, 190, Coral Gables

2020 – Jake Fajardo, DB, 5-6, 130, Miami Christopher Columbus

2018 – Arturo Garcia, TE, 5-11, 195, Melbourne Central Catholic

2019 – Jaden Gonzalez, 5-8, 215, Melbourne Central Catholic

2018 – Branden Hall, Slot, 5-5, 140, Melbourne Central Catholic

2018 – Devuntray Hampton, DB, 5-11, 180, Pahokee

2020 – Jalen Harrell, DB, 6-2, 180, Hialeah Gardens Mater Academy

2018 – Khouri Howson, DB, 6-1, 180, Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons

2022 – Ian Johnson, OL, 5-9, 230, Miami Belen Jesuit

2019 – Jared Mack, DB, 5-8, 145, Hialeah American

2019 – Christopher Manzini, OL, 6-6, 275, Miami Dr. Krop

2019 – Teddy McCall, DE, 6-0, 185, Coconut Creek

2018 – Lincoln McKenzie, DB, 6-0, 175, Deerfield Beach

2018 – Justin Mendoza, DB, 5-9, 165, Miami Christopher Columbus

2020 – Peyton Monaco, WR, 5-11, 150, Davie Western

2019 – De’Ante Nelson, DB, 5-10, 150, Pahokee

2021 – Christian Opalsky, WR/RB, 5-9, 167, Pompano Highlands Christian

2019 – Kenneth Peyton, WR, 6-0, 155, Lauderdale Lakes Boyd Anderson

2019 – Ethan Ramirez, WR, 5-7, 135, Miami Belen Jesuit

2019 – Onelio Rios, LB, 5-11, 180, Hialeah Gardens Mater Academy

2018 – Charlie Rothkopf, DL, 5-11, 225, Parkland Douglas

2018 – Desmond Young, DE, 6-3, 220, Hialeah Miami Lakes

2019 – Jon Michael Serna, WR, 6-0, 165, Plantation American Heritage

2019 – Gean Paul Sierra, WR, 5-8, 145, Miramar Everglades

2019 – Ignacio Wallace, WR, 5-7, 150, Pembroke Pines West Broward

2019 – JaTarie Washington, WR, 5-9, 160, Pahokee

2019 – Willie Webb, LB, 5-11, 205, Pembroke Pines West Broward

2020 – Derrick Williams, LB, 5-10, 195, Hialeah Gardens Mater Academy

2018 – Quentin Williams, DB, 5-9, 165, Coral Springs Tavarella

2018 – Timothy Williams, DB, 6-0, 165, Miami Dr. Krop