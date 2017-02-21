Men Posing As Police Bust Into NW Miami-Dade Home & Rob Family At Gunpoint

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police have issued a safety alert after two men were caught on surveillance posing as officers and robbing a family at gunpoint.

It appears the crime was carefully planned.

A black Jeep Cherokee cruises by before coming to a stop.

Two men, described as Hispanic males, exit the rear passenger door and hustle toward a home on NW 22nd Ave.

A distraught mother, with her kids inside, was tied up at gunpoint. They also tied up her husband and a cable installer.

Surveillance video captured one of the suspects exiting with some of the loot. He then returns to the home.

Eventually both exit, jumping into the rear of the black Jeep Cherokee, which is being driven by a third suspect.

Hank Tester spoke with the victim, Nathalie Borrego.

“It seems very organized. Those guys were dressed up the way they were. They come through the door. They seem to know the target. What goes through your mind?” Tester asked her.

“What doesn’t go through your mind?” she responded.

Borrego said she thought they were cops and that the men said they were.

“It is very horrifying. The position my kids were in. You know it is something you don’t wish on no one,” she said.

If you have any information in regards to this case, please contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.