Harlem Globetrotters More Than Just Flashy Tricksters

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – When it comes to being a Harlem Globetrotter, showing off is part of the job.

Those kind of antics have made the Globetrotters an enduring brand.

What began as a barnstorming group of all-black players 91 years ago, has morphed into a roster with diversity.

“I’m the fifteenth female in the history of the organization,” said Globetrotter “Hoops”. “After every game, women and parents will come up to me and say ‘thank you for being an inspiration to my daughter.’”

“Hoops” is a Globetrotter rookie who first got noticed by showing her skills online.

“El Gato” is a pioneer as the first Puerto Rican Globetrotter.

“For me it’s something special,” “El Gato” said. “I’m not just representing Puerto Rico, I’m representing all the Hispanics and Latinos around the world.”

The Globetrotters take their gimmicks all over the globe, playing in places that you might not expect.

“We’ve traveled to places where there is no running water,” said “El Gato”. “We’ve played for people like The Pope.”

For those thinking that this circus act was not real basketball, these Globetrotters were quick to show that they are in fact real players.

But even more importantly, “Hoops” and “El Gato” took time to motivate a group of Barry University students.

After all, being a Globetrotter involves way more than just making people laugh.

“We’re not just basketball players,” said “Hoops”. “We promote good will and good character and that’s something I definitely want to be a part of.”