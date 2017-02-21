DiRocco on Dolphins Trade: “The Jags Didn’t Use Thomas The Way He Should Be Used”

ESPN NFL Nation Jacksonville Jaguars reporter, Mike DiRocco joined the Big O Show on 560 WQAM to discuss the reported trades between the Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars. Per multiple sources, the Dolphins will acquire tight end Julius Thomas for a late round pick in 2017 pick while sending left tackle Branden Albert to Jacksonville for a 2018 7th round pick. They also talk about other moved around the NFL that may impact the Dolphins.
On Branden Albert- “That’s going to solidify that spot for [Jacksonville].”
On Julius Thomas- “It’s not going to surprise me if he catches 45 balls for 8-9 TDs next year. Part of the issue, [Blake] Bortles has not played well. The Jags didn’t use Thomas the way he should be used. Now he’s back with a playoff team. Maybe this will be something that will spark him a little bit more.
On Jared Odrick- “He played really well in 2015. [Tom] Coughlin’s not one of those guys that’s open to a lot of things. But Jared was productive when healthy. There was maybe a little friction about his ideas. And with Coughlin here, that’s just not a good thing.”
