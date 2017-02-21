Blu’s Blog: Competitive Age Of 7-on-7 Reaches National Level

SFHSSports: Twitter | Facebook

No longer is it good enough that your offseason program competes in the Sunshine State.

Now, every corner of the country is filled with these all-star 7-on-7 programs that raise money to travel all over the nation, competing in AAU-style tournaments.

Last weekend, as several local prospects headed to the University of Miami Junior Day in the morning and early part of the afternoon, many returned in time to compete in The EVENT’s inaugural 7-on-7 at Ives Park in the Northeast Miami-Dade.

While the South Florida Express Private and Public teams battled for the title, the purpose of this day was getting in the last tune-up for a national showcase March 3-5 in Las Vegas.

It is in this event where local programs such as the South Florida Express, Florida Fire and Strong Arm – along with others from the region – will head west to show what they can do.

Unlike in the past, when recognition was on the line for these high school standouts, there is something that has been added to the mix this year.

“You knew it was coming,” said Fire founder and coach Dennis Marroquin explained. “There are now national rankings, and that is what everyone is after.”

Marroquin and his teams have won national titles and have been in the mix every year. But because things have really spread throughout the country, winning that prize is no longer automatic. The Fire and the South Florida Express are now being challenged by teams that are going to great lengths to get the best rosters possible – even if it means getting players from different states to compete.

“It has now gotten to that level,” said Brett Goetz, who is the founder the Express. “Teams are getting sponsors and going to more high level tournaments. You expected it nationally – because when we started it down here – it spread fast.”

MIAMI IMMORTALS, EXPRESS AND FIRE RATED TOP 10

It is never easy to do any rankings, but in 7-on-7 it is getting a lot better with teams playing one another at tournaments – much like the one coming in Las Vegas.

Among the top 10 local teams included the Miami Immortals, Fire and the Express – which just captured The EVENT – Miami.

The Midwest Boom Black, who captured a recent Orlando tournament was first in the country and will be in Las Vegas to defend that top spot.

THE EXPRESS LOADS UP THE ROSTER

When it comes to elite football prospects, this is an area of the country that simply has no rival – and that is why the Express featured plenty of big-time talent in winning The EVENT – Miami.

Among the players on the Express Public included Miami Booker T. Washington quarterback Daniel Richardson, Kyeshaad Pennywell (Miramar running back), Miramar receiver Abudl Ibrahim, Miami Northwestern receiver Roy Livingston, Miami Central athlete Seth McGill, St. Thomas Aquinas quarterback Curt Casteel, Miami Norland receiver Blake Veargis, Hollywood McArthur defensive back Christopher Alexandre and Lauderdale Lakes Boyd Anderson defensive back Marcus Lafrance.

The Express Private team is also stacked with prospects, such as Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons quarterback Nik Scalzo and receiver John Dunmore; Davie University School running back Kenny MacIntosh and defensive back Joshua Sanguinetti; Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas defensive back Jordan Battle; and Hollywood McArthur receiver Dominick Watt; Chaminade-Madonna receivers Xavier Williams and Joshua Alexander; and versatile Robert Hicks, who plays at Miami Central.

THE EVENT HAD A COMPETITIVE FIELD

In addition to the Express teams, which shared the title, others that competed in The EVENT –Miami 7-on-7 varsity included Dog Pound, Red Zone Elite, Epic, Wellington, Chris Chamber Football, Struggle Nation, Palm Beach Fire, Northwest Broward Jaguars, Steelers, Ghost Riders, GNG and Coach Derrick Lester’s Hard Knocks team.

The Hard Knocks program travels throughout the years and gives exposure to athletes who are not playing on nationally-recognized teams.

Hard Knocks beat the Express early in the tournament – using prospects such as Miami Edison players such as 2019 linebacker Keyshawn Lamour; and 2018 athlete Andrew Reese, Jr., WR/DB, quarterback T.J. Craig and receiver Keythan Drayton.

Also, Miami Northwestern Class of 2018 players Darius Cook, Jr. (WR/DB), Quavon Beckford (WR), Derrick Davis (WR), defensive back George Coleman and linebacker Zechariah Esdaille; and 2019 safety Leedel Coleman.

Hard Knocks also boasts gifted prospects Miramar 2018 standouts Tavares Ladler (LB) and Kevin Woods (WR); and 2018 linebacker David Dennard from South Dade and 2019 safety Danj Altine.

FUTURE LOOKS GREAT FOR THE EXPRESS

Not only did Express take the first two spots in the varsity division, they also captured the title in the 15 and under as well.

Coach Travis Thomas guided the team against programs such as Chamber Football, Cougars, Battle Fire, Fire Dade, Red Zone Elite, Belen Jesuit, South Florida Storm, Go Get It, Florida Supreme and 561 Rogue.

Among the 2020 standouts include defensive backs Marcel Williams and Ronald Delancy (Miami Carol City), Malik Rutherford RB/WR, Hialeah Gardens Mater Academy), Tyler Mackey (DB, Plantation American Heritage), Daryl Porter, Jr. (DB, SW Ranches Archbishop McCarthy), Jovan Ferguson (DB, Miami Booker T. Washington), Elijah Goree (WR, Miami Carol City), Doral Academy athlete Harry Henderson, Hialeah American defensive back Josh Ancrum, Pembroke Pines Flanagan defensive back Benjamin Onwuzo, Miami Norland receiver Anthony Johnson, Jr., St. Thomas Aquinas QB/LB Derek Wingo, Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons athlete Tajaee Davis, Chaminade-Madonna athlete Deidrick Stanley, American Heritage Plantation quarterback Edwin Rhodes, Jr., and Miami Monsignor Pace defensive back Willie Floyd, Jr.

The 2021 prospects are impressive as well. Starting with versatile Pompano Beach Highlands Christian receiver Christian Opalsky, who is the grandson of one-time University of Miami standout running back Vince Opalsky.

Also in the 2021 class are running back Christopher Nelson, receiver Jacorey Brooks and defensive back Mhki Simmons.