Video: Firefighters Brave The Flames At Miami Pizza Joint

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Firefighters have released body-cam video from a fire that tore through the back of a restaurant in Miami.
Flames destroyed parts of The Olde River Pizzeria & Tavern at 620 N.E. 78th Street Monday, around 2:30 p.m.
Body-cam video from one of the Miami Fire Rescue firefighters showed the dramatic moments these first responders face on a daily basis. Crews arrived to reports of heavy fire in the restaurant’s back patio.
They were able to get the flames under control in about 15 minutes.
“According to an employee, the restaurant had been closed since last night,” said Miami Fire Rescue in a statement. “He noticed fire coming from the patio area and before evacuating the building, he helped a boat captain remove his boat from the dock area before the flames could reach it.”
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
“Since the store was not operating, owners are not sure exactly what could have caused the fire,” officials added.
No one was hurt.