Series Of Threats Target Jewish Centers Around Country

ST. LOUIS (CBSMiami) — The vandalism can be seen from the air at a Jewish cemetery near St. Louis, where more than 100 headstones were toppled or damaged.

In Houston, police searched a Jewish Community Center after a bomb threat was phoned in. A similar scene played out near Milwaukee where children from a JCC were rushed outside following a similar threat.

The apparent rise in anti-Semitic acts are worrisome to local Jewish leaders, including Rabbi Jeffrey Salkin of Temple Solel in Hollywood.

“We are all very horrified by this massive growth in hatred across the country particularly so much has focused on Jewish institutions,” said Rabbi Salkin.

In all, eleven Jewish Community Centers received called-in bomb threats Monday, according to the JCC Association of North America.

“While we are relieved that all such threats have proven to be hoaxes, and that not a single person was harmed, we are concerned about the anti-Semitism behind these threats,” the group said in a statement.

First daughter Ivanka Trump, who converted to Judaism after marrying Jared Kushner, who is Jewish, tweeted:

America is a nation built on the principle of religious tolerance. We must protect our houses of worship & religious centers. #JCC — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) February 20, 2017

JCC’s in South Florida have not been spared. Centers in Miami Beach and Kendall were evacuated last month after threats were called in, but turned out to be hoaxes. When it comes to security Rabbi Salkin says local Jewish centers are not taking anything for granted.

“And I can say, without much doubt, is that their children are safe in our places of learning and of worship,” said Rabbi Salkin.