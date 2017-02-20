Lower Keys Clear Night Skies Attract Astronomers To Winter Star Party

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
SCOUT KEY (CBSMiami/FKNB) — Amateur and professional astronomers are experiencing clear viewing of southern constellations, comets and stars in the Florida Keys during the 33rd Annual Winter Star Party through Sunday.
The deep-sky spectacle is taking place at Camp Wesumkee, a Girl Scout camp at mile marker 34.5 off U.S. Highway 1 on Scout Key.
The Lower Keys’ southern location, paired with the region’s relative absence of large-scale artificial lighting at night, create conditions for exceptional viewing.
About 600 astronomy aficionados from around the world are attracted by the chance for warm-weather viewing of the Southern Cross and other southern constellations in clear, steady night skies.
The Keys are among the only places in the contiguous United States where those celestial objects can be seen.
In addition to nightly stargazing, Winter Star Party participants can attend lectures and presentations by nationally recognized astronomers and guest speakers including astro-photographer and event director Tim Khan.
Participants also can display their skills in photo contests, expand their knowledge in workshops, research and obtain astronomy equipment from on-site vendors, network with fellow astronomy aficionados, get updates on astro-imaging techniques and exchange information and advice relating to the field.
The gathering is hosted by Miami’s Southern Cross Astronomical Society, one of the oldest amateur astronomical societies in the Western Hemisphere.