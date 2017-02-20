Kim Jong Nam’s Reported Poisoning Caught On Surveillance Video

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

BEIJING, China (CBSMiami) — Newly-released security footage from Malaysia shows the moment when the half-brother of North Korea’s dictator was assassinated.

The chilling security camera footage shows Kim Jong Nam navigating Kuala Lumpur’s busy airport last Monday, just moments before he’s attacked

As he stands at a check-in kiosk, his alleged assassins strike. A woman in a white shirt appears to wipe a cloth across his face with an accomplice, before both slip back into the crowd.

Kim then alerts airport employees and police who bring him to the airport’s medical center.

He later died en route to the hospital.

Sunday, Malaysian police said they are working with Interpol.

7 suspects are at large, 4 of them, all North Korean, left the country on the day of the attack.

Four others are already in custody including a North Korean chemistry expert and both alleged female attackers.

The women told investigators they thought they were pulling a prank for a hidden camera TV show.

Malaysian police say they’ll wait one more week for a next of kin to come forward and claim Kim’s body, though North Korea has already requested it.

As for the suspects in custody, they’ll appear in court Wednesday to either be charged or released.

While North Korea has denied any involvement, South Korea’s acting President said the murder shows the “recklessness and brutality of the North Korean regime.”