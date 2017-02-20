‘Feels Like A God Moment’: High School Hero Who Helped Save Pinned Woman

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

ORLANDO (CBSMiami) — Four Central Florida high school football players are being hailed as heroes for helping a woman hit by a pick-up truck.

And by help, we mean, they picked up the truck that she was pinned under.

“Right place at the right time,” said Mario Hernandez who helped rescue Gentry. “There’s a reason everything happens. Feels like a God moment you know what I mean?”

Susan Gentry was struck Thursday and is still in the hospital recovering, after a remarkable rescue.

Witnesses say she pushed her young daughter out of the truck’s way and she was struck while in the crosswalk

“The tire was on her chest, and it was suffocating her,” said Mark Gentry, Susan’s husband.

Mark Gentry and others ran to help but couldn’t quite lift the several thousand-pound truck.

Four football players, who also happened to be on their high school’s weightlifting team, saw what happened and rushed to help. They managed to lift the truck long enough to pull the mother to safety.

Gentry had surgery Friday, according to her husband and is out of the trauma unit. She suffered a fractured pelvis and several bruised ribs but no internal injuries.

Mark Gentry says his wife doesn’t remember the accident but wants to thank the four young men, whom the family are calling heroes.

“She knows they saved her life,” he said.