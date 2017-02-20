Couple Robbed At Gunpoint In Pembroke Pines Home Invasion

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
PEMBROKE PINES – A Pembroke Pines couple was robbed at gunpoint during a late night home invasion.
The woman was in the garage of her home at 159th Avenue and NW 7th Street around 11 p.m. Sunday when the two men walked in through the open overhead door and pointed a gun at her. They threatened to harm her unless she did what they said.
They then ordered her into the house and then into the master bedroom where they forced a man to the ground. They then ransacked the house and took cash, two wedding rings, three cell phones and a wallet.
The couple and the three children in the home were not hurt.