Couple Robbed At Gunpoint In Pembroke Pines Home Invasion

February 20, 2017 6:45 AM
Filed Under: Home Invasion, Pembroke Pines, Robbery

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PEMBROKE PINES – A Pembroke Pines couple was robbed at gunpoint during a late night home invasion.

The woman was in the garage of her home at 159th Avenue and NW 7th Street around 11 p.m. Sunday when the two men walked in through the open overhead door and pointed a gun at her. They threatened to harm her unless she did what they said.

They then ordered her into the house and then into the master bedroom where they forced a man to the ground. They then ransacked the house and took cash, two wedding rings, three cell phones and a wallet.

The couple and the three children in the home were not hurt.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Moving U To Stay Fit
CBS4 Supports Ride DCC
Weather Forecast 24/7

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia