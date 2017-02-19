WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at 11pm

Double Shooting In Boynton Beach Leaves 1 Dead, 1 Injured

February 19, 2017 9:26 PM
Filed Under: Boynton Beach, Gun Violence, Shooting

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

BOYNTON BEACH (CBSMiami) — One man is dead and another was wounded after a shooting in Boynton Beach.

Police were called out to a home in the 1600 block of N. E. 4th Court at 11:40 p.m. Saturday to find the two victims with gunshot wounds.

Anthony Harris, 29, died at the scene, officials said. Jeffrey Whigham, 45, was rushed to Bethesda Hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boynton Beach Police at (561) 732-8116 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 458-TIPS. Tipsters can remain anonymous and there’s up to a $3,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Moving U To Stay Fit
CBS4 Supports Ride DCC

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia