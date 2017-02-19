Double Shooting In Boynton Beach Leaves 1 Dead, 1 Injured

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
BOYNTON BEACH (CBSMiami) — One man is dead and another was wounded after a shooting in Boynton Beach.
Police were called out to a home in the 1600 block of N. E. 4th Court at 11:40 p.m. Saturday to find the two victims with gunshot wounds.
Anthony Harris, 29, died at the scene, officials said. Jeffrey Whigham, 45, was rushed to Bethesda Hospital for treatment.
Anyone with information is asked to call Boynton Beach Police at (561) 732-8116 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 458-TIPS. Tipsters can remain anonymous and there’s up to a $3,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest.