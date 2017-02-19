Crooks Pose As Police During Home Invasion In Miami

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE (CBSMiami) — Two men pretending to be police officers ransacked and robbed a home in Northwest Miami-Dade and now police are asking for your help in catching them.

“They were both armed with guns,” said Miami-Dade Police Det. Jennifer Capote. “They were wearing body armor and they said that they were with Miami-Dade Police.”

The home near N.W. 22nd Avenue and 104th Terrace was broken into around 3:45 p.m. Sunday, when the crooks may have seen an opportunity and took advantage.

Investigators said they simply walked through the front door.

“At the time, there was a cable company working inside the residence in one of the bedroom fixing some of the cables for this homeowner, when these two males entered the residence,” Det. Capote added. “The door was open at the time due to the fact that the house was having some work done at the time.”

Miami-Dade Police say the men tie-wrapped all of the victims. There were also children inside at the time.

“They made demands for money and for jewelry. They also took a handgun from the residence,” said Det. Capote, who added that about $500 in cash was taken, as well as some jewelry.

Next-door neighbor Glenda Mendez said her surveillance cameras captured the men getting out of their black Cherokee, entering the home and taking off.

“Just imagining that it just happened not even 100 feet from us, ’cause we’re next-door neighbors,” she said. “This neighborhood has never had any problems.”

Now police are asking for the community’s help in capturing the armed intruders.

“We are looking for two males, one white, one black, both apparently Hispanics between the ages of 20-30 years old, probably between the height range of 5’7″ – 5’9″,” said the detective. “One may possibly be about 175 lbs, the other may potentially be around 190 lbs.”