Senate Democrats Try To Delay Final Vote On EPA Nominee

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – The Senate will hold a final vote Friday on President Donald Trump’s nominee to the lead the Environmental Protection Agency.
In an effort to block the vote, Democrats stage another all-night session.
“It’s my conviction that they’re singularly unprepared to run the EPA and that person is Scott Pruitt,” pronounced New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker.
“The reason to freak out about this one is simple, clean air and clean water,” said Sen. Brian Schatz from Hawaii.
Democrats want time to examine the thousands of emails that Pruitt, as Oklahoma Attorney General, exchanged with the oil, gas, and coal industry. An Oklahoma judge ordered on Thursday that the emails be turned over.
“Why won’t they give the American people the ability to find out what is in these emails before there is a vote here on the Senate floor,” said Senator Ed Markey from Massachusetts.
Republicans disagree.
“Scott Pruitt is the right person to run the agency and we need to confirm him,” said GOP Senator John Barrasso from Wyoming.
The marathon session came on the same day as President Trump’s combative news conference in which he announced that former U.S. Attorney Alexander Acosta would replace Andy Puzder as his nominee to head the Department of Labor.
In another shake up Thursday, President Trump’s latest choice to replace Michael Flynn as National Security Adviser bowed out. Ret. Rear Admiral Robert Harward turned down the offer citing disagreements about the administration’s staffing.