Sanctuary Showdown In Miami-Dade

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Sanctuary showdown.

It could be a very heated day for Miami-Dade commissioners as they take up the topic of immigrant sanctuaries at a special meeting at county hall. It starts at 10 a.m. and there will be time for public comment for those wishing to speak.

Expect plenty of protesters. According to a Facebook event invite from the group “Miami Fights Back,” 150 people have said they planned to attend.

It’s been three weeks since Mayor Carlos Gimenez made a change to county policy and ordered corrections officers to honor any detainer requests from Immigration and Customs Enforcement. This move sparked a public outcry from the community.

During an appearance on CBS4’s “Facing South Florida with Jim DeFede,” the mayor defended his decision.

“I think the protesters are actually people that believe that we did a lot more than what we did. We did a minor change saying that the federal government doesn’t have to agree to pay for us to hold a retainer for 48 hours,” Gimenez said.

Gimenez said the reason for the change came down to money. President Donald Trump threatened to take away federal money from sanctuary cities.

“There’s $350 million in federal funding and then possibly hundreds of millions, if not billions, in transit money that is totally discretionary that’s at risk. So I don’t think that is something we want to do,” said Gimenez.

The mayor’s office has released a list of 34 people detained so far, noting that all but four were charged with serious crimes.

“Of the 34 only 10 were taken into custody. Ten had an immigration hold, that had been placed on them, lifted, in other words, they were no longer of interest to the federal government,” said Gimenez’s spokesman Michael Hernandez.

Thursday evening dozens gathered in front of Homestead City Hall to protest President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

“This march is to protest against what’s going on with immigrants. To protest against what President Trump is doing with our people – deporting them, some of them without a cause,” protester Guadalupe Arciniega said.

Similar scenes took place around the nation in placed like Chicago, D.C. and North Carolina.

Ana Saucedo held a sign that read “Immigrants Make America Great” – a play on the president’s campaign slogan.

“I just want to show that without us, there’s a major change in our world because immigrants are what make America,” she said. “So without us, there is no America.”

Protesters at the march said they plan to gather Friday at the Government Center to express their concerns at the special commission meeting.