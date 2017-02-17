BSO: Remains Found In Wooded Area Belong To Missing Woman

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
POMPANO BEACH (CBSMiami) – Authorities identified human remains found in a wooded area in Pompano Beach last week.
Broward deputies say the human remains are that of 54-year-old Theresa Anne Seavey. Her remains will be examined further to determine how she died.
Law enforcement officials from Broward, Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale and Miami-Dade were searching the area near the intersection of Blount Road and Copans Road when the found her remains.
Officers were searching for Seavy after she had been reported missing from Fort Lauderdale since December.
When the discovery was made last week, investigators said mostly bones were found and that there were no obvious signs of foul play. The death investigation continues.
Anyone with information is urged to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.