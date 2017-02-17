No Trial For Man Accused Of Killing Busch Gardens Flamingo

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
TAMPA (CBSMiami/AP) — An Orlando man accused of killing a flamingo at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is not mentally competent to stand trial.
That’s the ruling of Hillsborough Circuit Judge Tom Barber after reviewing reports from two doctors who examined 45-year-old Joseph Corrao. They concluded he’s not mentally fit to stand trial on an aggravated animal cruelty charge stemming from the death of Pinky.
Barber wants the doctors to discuss their findings and treatment options during a future hearing.
Corrao, who is free on bond, attended the hearing but said little.
Police reports show that during an August 2nd Corrao was with his family in the park’s Jambo Junction animal viewing area when he reached into a pen and picked up a Chilean flamingo named Pinky. Witnesses told police Corrao then slammed it into the ground “in a rage.”
“Pinky was immediately transported to the park’s Animal Care Center were veterinarians made the decision to humanely euthanize her based on the severity of her injuries,” according to a statement from the park.
Busch Gardens said Pinky was a beloved member of the Busch Gardens Tampa Bay family and made many appearances on behalf of the park’s conservation and education efforts.
