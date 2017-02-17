Marlins Begin Full-Squad Workouts In Jupiter

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
JUPITER (CBSMiami) — It’ll be all hands on deck Friday as the Miami Marlins begin full-squad workouts at their spring training complex in Jupiter.
Pitchers and catchers reported earlier to the Roger Dean Stadium practice facility earlier in the week.
Backfield workouts are open to the public.
Each season brings new faces and this year will be no different as the team tries to fill the enormous void left by the loss of Jose Fernandez with a host of potential starters in Dan Straily, Edinson Volquez, Jeff Locke, and Severino Gonzalez.
The bullpen has also received a complete overhaul with submariner Brad Ziegler, forkballer Junichi Tazawa, and Dustin McGowan, a 34-year-old veteran who could be used in either long relief or at the back end of the rotation.
They’ll join All-Star closer A.J. Ramos, who signed a one-year contract in January, and hard-throwing righties David Phelps and Kyle Barraclough.
Manager Don Mattingly is hoping this variety will make the bullpen one of the team’s biggest strengths in a spacious Marlins Park.
On Thursday, catcher J.T. Realmuto got some work in at first base, a position he’s never played, according to MLB.com.
The fish open the spring training season on February 25th vs. the St. Louis Cardinals at 1:05 p.m.