Former Hurricane Leonard Myers Dies Of Cancer

Former University of Miami and New England Patriots defensive back and South Florida native Leonard Myers, died at a Fort Lauderdale hospital Friday morning after a battle with cancer.
Myers, who played The U from 1997 to 2000 after a standout high school career at Fort Lauderdale Dillard High, was only 38 years old.
He recently began a coaching career, working at Emporia State College in 2014 and serving as wide receivers coach at New Mexico Highlands University in 2015.
Miami fans remember Myers for his time as a Hurricane – as he was a starting defensive back throughout his final three seasons in the program and was a 2000 All-Big East second-team selection.
After college, Myers was a sixth-round pick of Patriots in 2001 and ended up earning a Super Bowl ring in 2002 when New England defeated the St. Louis Rams.