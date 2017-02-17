CBS4 Exclusive: Miami-Dade Police Operation Puts Brakes On Hot Rod Hooligans

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A special Miami-Dade Police Department operation, from Thursday night into Friday morning, swept up hot rod hooligans hanging out in shopping center parking lots.

“We got word that there are cars over here at the parking lot of the Walmart at SW 157 and Kendall doing donuts in the parking lot,” Det. Zuleika Fernandez said.

Police trailed the drivers all night, using social media to find their gathering spots.

The reason for meeting up was different for all the drivers. Some wanted to mingle, others wanted to show off and plenty wanted to race.

Officers made one stop where they found a weapon in one car.

The drivers were questioned and eventually off to jail. And even worse, their souped-up cars were impounded.

Five were arrested for drag racing and 24 additional citations were issued.

“We are not going to ever tolerant of racing on our streets,” Lt. Joe Abello said.

Many citizens and business owner have complained to police about the hanging out in parking lots, the revving of engines and the peeling out. That ruckus ended Friday night.

“Hands out of pockets. Here is what is going to happen – in a little bit, the officer is going to get all the IDs, registration on the cars.”

Names were taken down and the drivers were warned about trespassing.

If caught again, they face criminal charges.

Miami-Dade police has this type of operation down pat and they promise many more.