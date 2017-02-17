‘Military Event’ Source Of ‘Sonic Boom’ That Has Social Media Buzzing

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
BROWARD (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office said the reports a loud “sonic boom” heard across the county is part of a “military event” Friday night.
Social media was buzzing with multiple reports of an “explosion.”
Others said they felt their house shake from a “sonic boom.”
One user shared video of what the boom sounded like from inside his home.
Some social media users blamed President Donald Trump’s weekend visit to his Palm Beach resort.
Officials in Weston, Coral Springs and Broward all reported a military exercise was the source of the commotion.
The military planes likely broke the sound barrier, causing the intense reverberations.
The Coral Springs Police Department said the public has nothing to worry about.
