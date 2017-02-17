‘Military Event’ Source Of ‘Sonic Boom’ That Has Social Media Buzzing

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

BROWARD (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office said the reports a loud “sonic boom” heard across the county is part of a “military event” Friday night.

Social media was buzzing with multiple reports of an “explosion.”

Some sort of explosion just heard outside #coralsprings — David Henry (@dshuf04) February 17, 2017

Who heard that explosion in Weston ? — Camilo Andres ® (@Crueda7) February 17, 2017

Others said they felt their house shake from a “sonic boom.”

@CityofWeston did anyone else hear the loud bang & house shake? WTH? — Tanya Dennehy (@redheadedworld) February 18, 2017

did anyone else's house just shake and hear a loud boom?? — cris (@crisscimato) February 18, 2017

One user shared video of what the boom sounded like from inside his home.

Some social media users blamed President Donald Trump’s weekend visit to his Palm Beach resort.

Also heard & felt in Palm Beach County. Thanks @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/hPhilFnj8L — Jennifer Garcia (@JennGarcia19) February 18, 2017

Officials in Weston, Coral Springs and Broward all reported a military exercise was the source of the commotion.

Loud bang over Weston – military planes observed – likely broke sound barrier. President is in South Florida and is escorted by military. — City of Weston (@CityofWeston) February 18, 2017

Our 911 Communications Center has received info that the boom was a sonic boom from a plane during a military exercise #S FL breaking — Coral Springs FD (@CoralSpringsFD) February 18, 2017

Booming sound heard in @CityofWeston and nearby cities was from military planes headed to Palm Beach County. Please don't tie up 9-1-1. — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) February 18, 2017

The military planes likely broke the sound barrier, causing the intense reverberations.

The Coral Springs Police Department said the public has nothing to worry about.

There is no threat or incident scene reference the "loud explosion" heard it was a sonic boom from a military plane. — Coral Springs Police (@CoralSpringsPD) February 18, 2017

Stay with CBSMiami.com for updates on this developing story.