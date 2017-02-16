UM’s Jim Larrañaga To Be Featured On CBS’ ‘Men Of March’

University of Miami men’s basketball coach Jim Larrañaga knows a thing or two about playing basketball in March.
As “Coach L” tries to get his Hurricanes in position to claim one of the 68 spots available in the “Big Dance”, he’ll be featured in an upcoming episode of CBS Sports Network’s Men of March series.
The episode is set to air Sunday, Feb. 19 at 7 p.m. and will feature a sit-down interview with Larrañaga – conducted by CBS Sports’ Steve Lappas – as the series highlights coaches of the NCAA Tournament from the nation’s marquee programs.
A clip of the show can be seen here.
Miami (17-8) is currently unranked and sits 8th in the ACC standings – three games back of leader North Carolina. The Canes can endear themselves with the NCAA tournament selection committee by finishing the season strong.
UM has five games remaining on its regular season schedule – including games at No. 14 Virginia, home against No. 12 Duke and a season finale at No. 17 Florida State.
The Canes can also help their resume with a strong performance in the ACC Championship Tournament, which will be held March 7-11 at The Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
