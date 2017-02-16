Man Charged In Nearly Year Old Deadly DUI Crash

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A Kendall man accused in a deadly DUI accident in Coral Springs has been charged nearly a year after the crash.
Oscar Acevedo, 29, turned himself into the Florida Highway Patrol on Wednesday after they concluded their 11-month investigation.
Acevedo is accused of hitting a car on the Sawgrass Expressway last March. One person was killed in the crash, two others were seriously injured. The two who survived were recent graduates of Taravella High.
On Thursday, a judge set bond for Avecedo at $99-thousand. If he is released after posting bail, Acevedo will only be allowed to drive to and from work and church. Another condition of his release is no alcohol.